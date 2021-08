Grrrrr! The month of June was not enough?????

August 9, 2021 | by Free Republic

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Aug. 14 pride logo The City of Bloomington will celebrate the contributions of individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, queer, and "+" (other gender identities) at a summer festival. Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride on the east lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza with entertainment, food, arts and crafts, games and stilt walkers.



Read More...