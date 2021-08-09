Infrastructure crash: Routing I-70 through Glenwood Canyon destroyed the canyon, cost billions and kills people. [ Colorado ]

August 9, 2021 | by Aspen beat

Glenwood Canyon in Western Colorado was the last obstacle in I-70 across America. They just needed one last 14 mile stretch along the Colorado River to connect with Glenwood Springs. From there the highway was already in place down-river and onto the deserts of Utah. They blew it. They chose to follow the old wagon road alongside the Colorado River through the magnificent canyon lined with steep 2,000-foot cliffs of sandstone, shale, limestone and granite. The river snakes between the cliffs, varying unpredictably between a trickle and a torrent depending on recent thunderstorms and last winter’s snowpack a hundred miles...



Read More...