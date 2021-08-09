Masks Thrown In The Pacific Mutate Into Giant Monster To Terrorize California

August 9, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

CALIFORNIA—Carelessly discarded face masks have accumulated in the darkness of the eastern Pacific Ocean. In the depths, the great heap of pollution has slowly formed together over time, and through its immense suffering, somehow achieved sentience.

