Request Ballot Petition Signatures For Albuquerque Republican Mayor

August 9, 2021 | by Freepmail

Received the following from Freeper Moonhawk and posting at his request:Sign Eddy Aragon for ABQ Mayor petition From moonhawk | 08/08/2021 3:05:10 PM PDT readhttps://petitions.cabq.gov/petition?id=1035317cb82258e4ca120dd29f15329cb0a103Dave, can you post this link to the New Mexico forum so that any Frrpers from Albuquerque can sign the petition for Eddy Aragon’s candidacy for Mayor of Albuquerque?The deadline is only a day or two away, and he still needs over five hundred signatures. You can sign online. You must be a registered voter in the City of Albuquerque.Eddy is the ONLY Republican running for mayor. Id he doesn’t get the sigs, there will be...



