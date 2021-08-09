Time’s Up boss Roberta Kaplan resigns after alleged efforts to discredit Cuomo victim

August 9, 2021 | by NY Post

Prominent US attorney and chairwoman of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, Roberta Kaplan, has resigned from the organization amid criticism of her ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and her alleged efforts to discredit one of his accusers.Kaplan, who co-founded the legal defense fund in the wake of the #MeToo movement, submitted her resignation on Monday — saying that her work as a practicing lawyer conflicted with her responsibilities as chairwoman, the New York Times reported.



