Hell No To a Debt Ceiling Increase: History is replete with stories of great empires collapsing because of runaway debt and spending.

August 10, 2021 | by Townhall

Sometimes, when you go into a store with expensive merchandise on the shelves, you will see a sign that reads, "You break it, you buy it."That's a good slogan for the Republicans as they continue to battle the left's economically catastrophic quest to bankrupt our country by authorizing some $6 trillion of new spending. This is the economic theory that if the ship is sailing toward an iceberg, best to speed up.Under the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer plan, the national debt, which now stands at near $30 trillion and well above the warning sign of our total GDP, would soar to close to...



Read More...