Ivermectin, India, Craig Kelly’s evidence bomb and covidiots

August 10, 2021 | by Cairns News

AS Indian states deploy the cheap and effective anti-viral drug Ivermectin and wipe out COVID-19 infections and deaths, public health officers and premiers in Australia are persisting with their bogus and diabolical fear-mongering game of case counts and lockdowns.These bureaucrats and politicians who love the dramatic COVID coverage should wake up and realize the people of Australia are not only sick of it but disgusted by their lying, duplicitous and dictatorial behaviour. The same goes for the big media channels who are part of this charade.An example of their duplicity is that the same actors refuse to even mention Ivermectin...



