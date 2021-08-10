PepsiCo and Boston Beer to Create Alcoholic Mountain Dew Drink

August 10, 2021 | by cnbc

PepsiCo and Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer are teaming up to create an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew. Boston Beer will develop and produce the drink, called Hard Mtn Dew, while Pepsi has created a new entity to sell, deliver and market the product. The beverage is expected to hit shelves in early 2022. Hard Mtn Dew will belong to the flavored malt beverage category and contain 5% alcohol by volume. Early images of the products also show that it will contain zero sugar. The first hint that Pepsi could enter the alcohol category came in October, when Pepsi CEO...



