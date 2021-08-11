Anti-vaccine nurse injected 8600 people with false Covid-19 vaccine

August 11, 2021 | by The Hill

A nurse in Germany is reportedly suspected of injecting thousands of patients with a fake coronavirus vaccine, prompting authorities to urge more than 8,000 people to get an additional shot. Authorities suspect an unnamed Red Cross nurse injected about 8,600 patients in Friesland in northern Germany with saline solution in early spring, a time where a majority of patients receiving their vaccines were among the elderly population, Reuters reported. Local councilor Sven Ambrosy said he is "totally shocked by this episode."



