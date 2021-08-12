Clint Eastwood Sends ‘Message of Support’ to Larry Elder in California Recall

August 12, 2021 | by breitbart

Hollywood legend and noted Republican Clint Eastwood has sent a “message of support” to conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who is running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the California recall election, Elder reported Tuesday. Elder has emerged as the main contender in most polls, out of a field of more than 40 candidates vying to replace Newsom. Other leading candidates include Democrat Kevin Paffrath, a real estate investor and YouTuber; former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; former gubernatorial challenger John Cox; and former Olympian and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner. Paffrath may be benefiting from party identification; Newsom...



