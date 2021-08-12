‘Eviction Is Not A Win For Anybody’: North Texas Experts Urge Renters In Need To Seek Help Immediately

August 12, 2021 | by CBS DFW

Melton spoke about how many people find themselves in this kind of trouble saying, “There is probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 to 30 thousand people in the Dallas county area… but it’s a significant number of people.” While the federal government has extended the current eviction ban until October, Melton says people are still being evicted in Texas. He added, “On April 1st the state took the position that this federal moratorium just didn’t apply here in the state of Texas, and they’ve been evicting people at the discretion of the landlords.”



