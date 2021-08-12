Job Creators Network Slams ‘Socialist’ Infrastructure Hoax, GOP Senators Who Voted for It: Suffering from ‘Republican Stockholm Syndrome’

August 12, 2021 | by breitbart

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the pro-small business group Job Creators Network, slammed the 19 Republican U.S. Senators who supported the Democrat-backed infrastructure bill as suffering from “Republican Stockholm Syndrome” and said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill “is just table ante for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist bill that will quickly follow.” “Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is more reckless spending on long-held Democratic priorities like railroads, public transit, and electric charging stations. The bill is infrastructure in name only,” Ortiz said in a statement. “According to a new analysis by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, only one in four...



