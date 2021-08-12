Pope names Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna to Pontifical Academy

August 12, 2021 | by Vatican News

Pope Francis appointed Dr Jennifer Doudna to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences on Wednesday. The Holy Father has appointed the distinguished Professor Jennifer Anne Doudna as ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Professor Jennifer Doudna was born on 19 February 1964 in Washington, D.C. (USA). She studied biochemistry at Pomona College in Claremont, California, and earned her doctorate in Biological Chemistry at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge. Later, she continued her studies at the University of Colorado in Boulder.She is currently Li Ka Shing Chancellor's Chair Professor in the Department of Chemistry and the Department of Molecular and...



Read More...