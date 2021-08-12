San Francisco becomes first city to require proof of FULL vaccination for indoor activities after New York City and LA put in place mandates for at least one shot for gyms, bars and restaurants

August 12, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

San Francisco announced Thursday it will become the first major U.S. city to enforce proof of full vaccination for entry to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, as it aims to curb a new wave of COVID infections. San Francisco, which launches its mandate on August 20, is the third major city to pass a sweeping vaccine requirement for indoor businesses behind New York and Los Angeles, which only require proof of one vaccination dose. 'Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and our way back to a life where we can be together safely,' San Francisco Mayor London...



