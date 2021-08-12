‘Stay out of the way’: Oil states urge Biden to uncork U.S. drilling instead of turning to OPEC

August 12, 2021 | by Washinton Times

“It is disturbing that the Biden administration looks to foreign adversaries for help while punishing Oklahoma and other oil-producing states here at home,” Mr. Stitt said in a Wednesday statement. “As governor, I take pride in Oklahoma’s status as a global leader in oil and gas production and our history of powering the world for generations.”



Read More...