Website Forced To Issue Major “Clarification” In Mike Lindell Hit Piece

August 12, 2021 | by Palmieri Report

Last night, The Washington Times put out an article which said “Mike Lindell’s lead cyber expert says they can’t prove China hacked the 2020 election.” This was supposed to dump cold water on Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium. They have now issued a major “clarification.” Here it is: Kurt Olsen, a lawyer on Mr. Lindell’s team said there were multiple sources of the data that Mr. Lindell claims to have, and did not confirm that Mr. Mongtomery was the source of the data. He also clarified that the $5 million challenge has not been canceled and that Mr. Merritt would not...



Read More...