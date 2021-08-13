American Consumer Sentiment Crashes Below COVID Crisis Lows, Inflation Fears Rebound

August 13, 2021 | by Nation and State

Following UMich’s sentiment slump in July, analysts expect a further (modest) slide in Americans’ confidence in preliminary August data this morning. They wewre wrong, very wrong! Sentiment crashed in early August data according to UMich Sentiment survey with the headline plunging from 81.2 to 70.0 – that is weaker than the April 2020 COVID crisis lows…Worse still, ‘expectations’ collapsed too. “just 32% of consumers thought that the economy would improve, well below last month’s 45% and the 50% in June” Over the past half century, the Sentiment Index has only recorded larger losses in six other surveys, all connected to...



