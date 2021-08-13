Beware fairy tales about inflation

August 13, 2021 | by Financial Times

Financial markets believe in Goldilocks. Having become more concerned about inflationary pressures over the first five months of the year, their current consensus is that price rises in the US and other advanced economies will be neither too hot nor too cold in the years ahead. The gap in yields between nominal US government bonds and inflation-protected bonds has settled at a little over 2 per cent for the next 10 years. As Goldilocks would say, that is “just right”, allowing a high-pressure economy to maintain robust jobs growth and a gradual normalisation of monetary policy. But reality is messier...



Read More...