California Covid Cases Make What May Be Biggest One-Day Jump Of Pandemic, Up Nearly 4,000 In 24 Hours Amid Reporting Lags [14K new cases today, 10K yesterday]

August 13, 2021 | by Deadline

California reported 14,099 new cases on Friday, the highest one-day total the state has seen since February 1, 2021. That is up from 10,450 new cases reported the day before, and comes amid a general trend of rising cases and quickly rising infection rates. Things get a little murky from there, as the state’s case number reporting on many recent days has included the proviso, “Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.” See for yourself here. Such was the case with Thursday’s case numbers and for most of the days in the...



