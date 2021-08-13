Co-founder of fact-checking site Snopes is suspended after investigation revealed he plagiarized at least 54 articles and used a fake name

August 13, 2021 | by Daily Mail

The co-founder of fact-checking website Snopes has apologized for plagiarizing more than 50 articles and writing under a fake name. David Mikkelson, a computer science graduate who founded the site in 1994, blamed the behavior on a lack of journalistic training. 'I didn't come from a journalism background,' he said. 'I wasn't used to doing news aggregation. A number of times I crossed the line to where it was copyright infringement. I own that.' Following an investigation by BuzzFeed News, he is no longer allowed to publish articles on the page - although he retains his position as chief executive....



