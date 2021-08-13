News Summary-Intelligence Report 8/13/2021 Lockdown Crackdown Tightening In Sydney With Military Support

August 13, 2021 | by Nextrush Free

The first news tonight is from Australia where its Saturday with dire pronouncements about the latest positive tests for COVID in New South Wales and four reported COVID deaths including at least one vaccinated person. Its been announced that the New South Wales Police are launching a special operation called: "Operation Stay At Home" in the Greater Sydney area starting Sunday at Midnight. 500 Australian Defense Force personnel will support the operation New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller saying movement in Greater Sydney was "still way too high". Those 500 Australian soldiers joining the 300 already backing up police...



