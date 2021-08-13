Next Up, Vaccine Resistant COVID Lambda Variant From Central and South America, The 2022 Mid-Term Lock-down and Mail-In Ballot Variant

August 13, 2021 | by The Conservative Treehouse

Old COVID narrative = A “Delta Variant” transmissible regardless of vaccinated status, but presumably with the vaccine you won’t get as sick… or so they say. However, not content with the vaccine results so far…. …Now we get the new COVID narrative – A “Lambda Variant” that is not only infectious and transmissible regardless of vaccinated status (just like Delta), but the Lambda Variant is also resistant to any antiviral immunity, meaning the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t work against it. New York Post – As the US struggles to suppress the rapidly advancing coronavirus Delta variant, new evidence has emerged that...



