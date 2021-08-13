NYC's Population Hits A Record 8.8 Million, According To 2020 Census

August 13, 2021 | by Gothamist

New York City experienced dramatic growth over the last ten years, bringing its current population to a record 8.8 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which released the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census. On balance, the city added more than 629,000 residents, from 8.175 million measured in 2010, but city planning officials said that a big part of the story was that far fewer residents left the city than had been projected by census officials.



