Prosecutors in Josh Duggar’s child porn case say his attorneys are on a ‘fishing expedition’ for additional info

August 13, 2021 | by Fox 24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal prosecutors filed a motion in response to Joshua Duggar’s attorney’s request for additional information in the child porn case, they are asking for the judge to deny that motion. In late July, the defense filed a “motion to compel” requesting more discovery information from the state regarding two of the Little Rock police officers involved in the investigation. Duggar’s attorney Justin Gelfand accused prosecutors of withholding material. On page 2, of the 19-page court filing, Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent Gerald Faulkner stated that the search warrant for Wholesale Motorcars, 14969 Wildcat...



