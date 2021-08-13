Texas Mayor Claims 7-Year-Old Kid Cried with Joy Over Pro-Mask Court Ruling!

August 13, 2021 | by Newsbusters

Many of us have witnessed suspiciously precocious kids at town halls asking the candidate a cutesy question that just so happens to jibe just so perfectly with the candidate's views. The suspicion naturally arises that Mom or Dad carefully coached their child in order to aid the candidate! On Thursday's Morning Joe, they discussed mask mandates with San Antonio's Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who had obtained a temporary restraining order blocking Republican Governor Greg Abbott's order prohibiting schools from mandating masks. At one point, MSNBC contributor Katty Kay asked what the response from parents has been. Naturally, Nirenberg said that he...



Read More...