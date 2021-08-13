Women angered by questions from NFL investigators during Deshaun Watson inquiry

August 13, 2021 | by ESPN

Two women told Sports Illustrated in a story published Friday that they resent some of the tactics NFL investigators used in interviews with them regarding their contact with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ashley Solis told SI that NFL investigators asked her what she was wearing when she worked with Watson... "She explained that that's something that she has to ask -- which I don't believe at all," Solis told SI. NFL investigators Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney, former prosecutors now running the league's personal conduct policy investigations, were the ones who talked to Solis, Lauren Baxley and another eight...



