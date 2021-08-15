VA:Richmond robbery victim pulls out gun, shoots assailants

August 15, 2021 | by wtvr.com

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man robbed in Richmond pulled out a gun and shot his assailants, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. One of the men died as a result of the shooting, the other was taken to the hospital. The incident happened Friday afternoon along the 1100 block of Commerce Road in South Richmond. The wounded men drove away after the shooting. They were later found less than a mile away near East 18th Street and Fairfax Avenue.



