Rand Paul: If more people had listened to my father our war in Afghanistan would have been less tragic

August 16, 2021 | by Libertytree

After America was attacked by al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001, my father, Republican Congressman Ron Paul, voted for a U.S. strike on the Taliban in Afghanistan for harboring the 9/11 terrorists. We were attacked, so we struck back. This is the reason we have and need a strong military: Actual national defense. But our military is not meant for nation building. Not for policing the world. Not for imposing democracy in places that have never known it. Not only are these bad ideas, but they aren’t the point of our military and they do nothing for our national defense. Unfortunately,...



