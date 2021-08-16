T-Mobile CONFIRMS it has been hacked amid claims 100m customers' social security numbers, driver licenses and personal details were stolen

August 16, 2021 | by Chris Future

T-Mobile has confirmed its servers have been hacked - but refused to confirm claims 100 million customers personal data - including social security numbers and drivers licenses - are now for sale online. The hack was confirmed Monday afternoon, with a spokesman saying: 'We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved.' T-Mobile offered no further details of the breach, or confirmation that details including the names, addresses and unique phone serial numbers - known as IMEIs - of almost its entire customer base...



