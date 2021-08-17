Afghanistan: reports emerge of Taliban beating Afghans seeking to flee Kabul

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

Taliban promises of “safe passage” to the Kabul airport for Afghans trying to flee the country have been undermined by reports of women and children being beaten and whipped as they try to pass through checkpoints set up by the militants.... ...The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that while significant numbers of people had been able to reach the airfield, now under US military control, “there have been instances where we have received reports of people being turned away or pushed back or even beaten … We are taking that up in a channel with the Taliban to...



