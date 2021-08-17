Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge, scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport from the evacuation of Americans and U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens has transfixed the world, and Biden is scrambling to defend himself from a series of miscalculations that have damaged U.S. credibility. While insisting that "the buck stops with me," Biden has doled out blame to others over America's humiliating...



