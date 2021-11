Catholic Hospitals Are Forcing The COVID Shot. This Doctor Is Fighting Back

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

John-Henry interviewed Dr. Salvatore Argiro, whose Catholic hospital system, Ascension Health, is mandating the COVID jab even for remote workers. He condemned the connection between the vaccines and abortion, calling it a "moral dilemma" for Christians. Watch interview in link below. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611c248e455384592c894436



