Cat's meowing helps rescuers find 83-year-old owner after she falls down a ravine

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

When a 83-year-old woman fell down a ravine in Cornwall, England, it was her cat who helped rescuers find her. The woman had been missing for over an hour, and concerned neighbors called emergency services, BBC News reports. Police went searching for her, but it was a member of the public who heard a meowing cat and located her. A passerby heard the cat, Piran, meowing loudly, which alerted them to the woman. Rescuers then saw the woman had fallen 70 feet into a stream, "with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain," according to BCC News. Rescuers lifted the woman...



