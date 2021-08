Critics Warn Withdrawal From Afghanistan Paints Entirely Accurate Picture Of U.S. Government

August 17, 2021 | by The Onion

WASHINGTON—Characterizing the disaster left behind after a 20-year military intervention as completely indicative of what America stands for, critics warned that the withdrawal from Afghanistan paints an entirely accurate picture of the U.S. government. “The collapse of a nation following its occupation by the United…

