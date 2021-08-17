Disbelief and betrayal: Europe reacts to Biden’s Afghanistan ‘miscalculation’

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

Until Sunday, Europe thought Joe Biden was an expert on foreign policy.Now, the American president’s decision to allow Afghanistan to collapse into the arms of the Taliban has European officials worried he has unwittingly accelerated what his predecessor Donald Trump started: the degradation of the Western alliance and everything it is supposed to stand for in the world. Across Europe, officials have reacted with a mix of disbelief and a sense of betrayal. Even those who cheered Biden’s election and believed he could ease the recent tensions in the transatlantic relationship said they regarded the withdrawal from Afghanistan as nothing...



Read More...