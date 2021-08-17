Gang accused of breaking into a fancy restaurant to steal pricey booze are given $20k fines for NOT wearing masks

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

Four men charged with breaking into an upmarket Darwin restaurant to steal alcohol amid a COVID-19 lockdown will be slapped with thousands of dollars in fines for not wearing face masks. Northern Territory police were alerted at 1.20am Tuesday that Pee Wee's at the Point had been broken into and four men had fled the scene on foot after allegedly stealing the drinks. Officers arrested the group a short time later. Detectives reviewed CCTV and found the men had breached the NT's Emergency Declaration, which mandates mask-wearing 'I've confirmed those individuals were not wearing masks and they will be receiving...



