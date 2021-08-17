George W Bush says he feels 'deep sadness' watching 'tragic events' in Afghanistan

August 17, 2021 | by The Hill

Former President George W Bush is speaking out on the government's collapse in Afghanistan, expressing his sadness over the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said in a joint statement issued late Monday that their hearts are heavy for Afghan civilians, Americans and NATO allies. "Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness," the former president said. "Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much." He said that...



