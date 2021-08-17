Hawaii whistleblower: ‘More patients dying from vaccine than Covid’

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

“I’ve seen more patients die from the vaccine than from Covid,” said a board certified occupational therapist who worked in three Covid units in Hawaii.“I’ve seen 32 elderly people pass away immediately after taking the Moderna vaccine,” Abrien Aguirre told Hawaii Free Speech News. “None of that is being talked about on the news. It doesn’t fit their narrative.”Aguirre, who said that he works with the geriatric population in the largest skilled nursing facility in Oahu, said the major media is misrepresenting what is happening with hospitalized Covid patients.“The people moved to the Covid unit, didn’t have Covid. They tested...



