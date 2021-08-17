Jen Psaki Not Sure When Hidin’ Biden Will Return to the White House

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

White House aides on Tuesday said they did not know when President Joe Biden would return to Washington, DC, after the president left Monday to resume his August vacation at Camp David. “The president will return to the White House. I don’t have an exact time for you,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said to reporters during the daily briefing. Psaki said Biden would do an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos while at Camp David, which would be aired on Wednesday She said Biden would likely address the situation in Afghanistan in the upcoming days as well as deliver...



