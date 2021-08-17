Manassas Mosque can import Iranian tiles with Koranic verses, Treasury rules

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

The Manassas Mosque, an Islamic worship center in Northern Virginia, will be able to claim 750 pounds of ceramic tiles inscribed with Koranic verses, the Treasury Department decided in a letter revealed Tuesday. ***** Imam Abolfazl Nahidian, spiritual leader of the Manassas Mosque, is a native of Qom who was offered the tiles during a visit to his hometown. He said, “Thank God the tiles were not re-exported and the verses of the Quran were not destroyed, and they were instead released for delivery to our mosque.”



