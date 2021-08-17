Monterey Bishop Prohibits Religious Exemption from COVID Vaccine Mandates

August 17, 2021 | by National Catholic Register

Monterey Bishop Prohibits Religious Exemption from COVID Vaccine Mandates“For these reasons, I will not issue, and I have directed our clergy not to issue, any Letters of Religious exemption because it would contradict the clear objective teaching of the Catholic Church and the Holy See on this matter,” Bishop Garcia wrote.MONTEREY, Calif. — Bishop Daniel Garcia of Monterey on Friday directed clergy not to provide letters of religious exemption for Catholics wishing not to receive a coronavirus vaccine.“Pope Francis has highly encouraged the vaccination as an act of safeguarding one’s own health as well as that of others –...



