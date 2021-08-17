New Zealand To Sink Entire Country Into The Sea To Stop Single Case Of COVID

August 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WELLINGTON, NZ—After discovering a single case of COVID on the island of New Zealand, the country's Prime Minister and Chief Muppet Jacinda Ardern has decided she will take no chances—electing to just sink the entire island into the sea to stop the spread.

The post New Zealand To Sink Entire Country Into The Sea To Stop Single Case Of COVID appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...