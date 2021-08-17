The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

PA and Fatah Accuse Hamas of Using Human Shields

August 17, 2021   |   by IC
Grab the popcorn, folks, The PA and Fatah are joining the chorus that is criticizing Hamas for doing what Israel has shown them to be doing for years: human rights abuses, including using their own civilians as human shields... Of course, the PA and Fatah are no boy scouts themselves; they are people in glass houses – terrorists in suits to be more precise – who literally throw stones (and Molotov cocktails). Their criticism of Hamas here is to score political points. Nevertheless, it is always a positive development when terrorists organizations turn on each other.


