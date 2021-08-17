Persecution Report: This Woman’s Facebook Post About Being A Christian Just Got A ‘Laughing’ Emoji

August 17, 2021 | by Chris Future

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Sources in the far-off pagan country of Arizona are bringing back reports of intense persecution experienced by Karla Medders, who recently posted a God-glorifying status on her Facebook page, only to have it be met with a "Ha Ha" react emoji.

