Pop Star Lizzo Launches Tearful Rant Against ‘Fatphobic’ Social Media Trolls

August 17, 2021 | by breitbart

Pop star and Joe Biden backer Lizzo — who signed a letter calling to defund the police last summer and quit Twitter in January due to online “trolls” — is now railing against social media trolls again after reading what she called “hurtful” comments following the release of her latest single, “Rumors,” featuring rapper Cardi B. “It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” said Lizzo, a millionaire who lives in a stunning Los Angeles mansion with an in-home studio, in an Instagram Live video on Sunday, according to a report by NBC News. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing...



