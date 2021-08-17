Solders and Marines in Afghanistan – Prayers and Thoughts (Vanity)

August 17, 2021 | by Vanity

Please say a prayer for our troops that are in harms way. Some thoughts: They are being sent on a mission that can never be compared to victories achieved on famous battlefields. Despite that, they go willing to do their duty. They may not agree with President Biden, but this is their job, and they go willingly. They won't receive recognition from their comrades in arms, as this is not a real battle. (At least not yet and I hope it stays that way.)This mission is a retreat. Real soldiers do not like to retreat. And these are real soldiers....



