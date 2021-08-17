State senators call for special session to reconsider SC’s school mask mandate ban

August 17, 2021 | by WSPA News7

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A bipartisan group of South Carolina state senators is requesting a special session to reconsider the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools. Senators Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg), Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg), Luke Rankin (R-Horry), and Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) signed the letter requesting that Senate President Harvey Peeler call the special session. The letter cited the state’s increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases among students. “When originally passed, many may have thought COVID-19 was well under control,” the letter reads. “Now, many in the Senate would like to revisit this proviso given the current conditions.” The South Carolina General...



