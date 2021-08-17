The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Taliban in Afghan capital Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians

August 17, 2021   |   by Reuters
KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said. "We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x