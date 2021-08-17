Trump rips Biden's Afghan actions: 'Our country has never been so humiliated'; 'blows Vietnam away'

August 17, 2021 | by Fox News

President Donald J. Trump strongly condemned President Joe Biden and the catastrophe unfolding in Kabul, Afghanistan since the weekend, in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday. Trump told "Hannity" that Biden has humiliated the United States more than any other president in history, explicitly eclipsing fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter's Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979. "It is a terrible time for our country. I don't think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don't know what you call it – a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything...



Read More...