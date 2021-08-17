U.S. Government to Americans Trapped in Afghanistan: We ‘Cannot Guarantee Your Security’

August 17, 2021 | by breitbart

The U.S. government sent a notice to Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after a rapid takeover by the Taliban over the weekend, telling them to make their way to the airport in Kabul, but that it could not guarantee their security on the way there. A congressional aide told CBS News there were no partners left in Afghanistan to safely get the 10- to 15,000 Americans trapped around the country to the capital of Kabul. Instead, a note went out to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan that said: To American Citizens, Thank you for registering your request...



